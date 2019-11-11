Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Jascots strengthens team with former Sommelier of the Year

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  11 November, 2019

On-trade distributor Jascots Wine Merchants has appointed former Galvin’s head sommelier and wine buyer Andrea Briccarello to its new business team.

Briccarello was named Sommelier of the Year by Taste of London in 2009 and has been a regular judge of the Decanter World Wine Awards. Prior to joining Galvin’s he was group sommelier for Corrigan’s Mayfair, Lindsay House and Bentley’s Oyster Bar & Grill.

Miles MacInnes, managing partner of Jascots, said: “We are delighted to welcome Andrea to the team, his expertise and experience will be extremely valuable to our customers as well as to our growers.

“We have brought a number of exceptional new producers into our portfolio with several more to launch in the new year; Andrea is the perfect person to introduce these fabulous wines to the restaurants and hotels of London and beyond.”

Briccarello will work under head of sales Miles Platt, who joined Jascots in June 2018 from Majestic Commercial where he was head of the London on-trade sales team.

Founded in 1991, Jascots was taken over in 2016 through a management buyout and now has a turnover of more than £9m.

Its clients include Tobacco Docks, La Trompette, the National Theatre, Social Eating House and Julie’s Holland Park.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Marstons: Wine Development Manager

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95