Jascots strengthens team with former Sommelier of the Year

By Mathew Lyons

On-trade distributor Jascots Wine Merchants has appointed former Galvin’s head sommelier and wine buyer Andrea Briccarello to its new business team.

Briccarello was named Sommelier of the Year by Taste of London in 2009 and has been a regular judge of the Decanter World Wine Awards. Prior to joining Galvin’s he was group sommelier for Corrigan’s Mayfair, Lindsay House and Bentley’s Oyster Bar & Grill.

Miles MacInnes, managing partner of Jascots, said: “We are delighted to welcome Andrea to the team, his expertise and experience will be extremely valuable to our customers as well as to our growers.

“We have brought a number of exceptional new producers into our portfolio with several more to launch in the new year; Andrea is the perfect person to introduce these fabulous wines to the restaurants and hotels of London and beyond.”

Briccarello will work under head of sales Miles Platt, who joined Jascots in June 2018 from Majestic Commercial where he was head of the London on-trade sales team.

Founded in 1991, Jascots was taken over in 2016 through a management buyout and now has a turnover of more than £9m.

