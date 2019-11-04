Marstons: Wine Development Manager

Cockburn & Campbell wines & spirits merchant is part of Marston’s, a successful and ever-expanding organisation that continuously strives to evolve and meet the needs of consumers, our customers and our drinks categories.

Wine Development Manager

Field based covering Wales/North of the UK

Free Trade North and Key National Accounts

Cockburn & Campbell wines & spirits merchant is part of Marston’s, a successful and ever-expanding organisation that continuously strives to evolve and meet the needs of consumers, our customers and our drinks categories. Our wines and spirits business has developed immensely in the last 5 years, and we are outperforming the marketplace significantly in both wines and spirits. Our fresh approach to wines and spirits is simple – we offer straight-talking expertise powered by passion, relevant market insights and logic. We’re looking for a motivated, straight-talking individual to join our strong team and deliver further success.

Could you?

Identify, target and win new Free Trade wine and spirits accounts across the northern half of England and Wales, working in close partnership with a team of Business Development Managers (BDMs). You would be co-visiting prospects with BDMs and acting as their consultant, building tailored range proposals and providing necessary support or expertise to win business.

Build a pipeline of new business, gaining local sales commitment for your initiatives. Teams will be enthusiastic for your support, so you’ll need to be clear on which activities will deliver the best commercial return.

Share knowledge to identify new key or National Account opportunities for the team.

Use category insights to underpin your sales approach, helping to simplify the wine category for our customers without dumbing it down. You’ll need to keep up with market trends, competitive threats and commercial opportunities.

Build capability and confidence among sales teams, enabling them to grow wine and spirit business with minimal input from you. This will amplify your impact in the sales region.

Report back regularly on sales performance.

Liaise with internal teams to help deliver excellent product-related communication.

Drive mix to improve profitability for the retailer and the business without resorting to price.

Are you?

A straight-talking, results-driven sales professional who loves a challenge and has a passion for wines and spirits? If you have the desire to make a difference, the drive to make things happen and the capability to dream big, we’d love to hear from you.

Specifically we’re after:

WSET L3 (Advanced) certificate as a minimum. Qualification to teach WSET would be a bonus.

A confident communicator with first class presentation and communication skills

An individual with strong commercial awareness

An individual who is committed to development and continuous improvement

A self-starter who builds strong networks and works with pace

Interested?

As well as the career development opportunities that make working with Marston’s Beer Company so rewarding, we'll also throw in a competitive salary, a car allowance and flexible benefits including private medical insurance.

Apply link: https://vacancies.marstonscareers.co.uk/vacancies/6345/wine-development-manager.html