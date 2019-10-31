Sir Martin Narey to step down as Portman chair

By Lisa Riley

The Portman Group has announced its chairman Sir Martin Narey is to step down.

After six years in the role, Narey is set to formally leave his role on 29th November 2019.

Thanking Narey for his “hard work and dedication” to the Portman Group over the last six years, chief executive John Timothy said: “Martin has been an exceptional chair, showing tremendous commitment to the role and helping drive up standards of social responsibility. He steps down with our thanks and very best wishes for the future.”

Narey’s replacement will be announced in due course, with The Portman Group just at the start of the recruitment process, it said.

Narey said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my six years chairing the Portman Group working with two excellent chief executives. I am proud of what has been achieved, not least in removing from the market some products, which were irresponsible and inappropriate.

“I continue to believe that when consumed sensibly, alcohol brings great pleasure to social life in the UK. However, alcohol misuse can also damage people’s lives and harm their families and the industry needs to do more to address those harms.”

Commenting on behalf of all Portman Group members, David Forde, managing director, Heineken UK, said: “We thank Sir Martin Narey for his personal contribution in further strengthening the Code of Practice and steering the Portman Group into its thirtieth year as the global leader in effective self-regulation. We wish him all the best for the future.”