Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Sir Martin Narey to step down as Portman chair

By Lisa Riley
Published:  31 October, 2019

The Portman Group has announced its chairman Sir Martin Narey is to step down.

After six years in the role, Narey is set to formally leave his role on 29th November 2019.

Thanking Narey for his “hard work and dedication” to the Portman Group over the last six years, chief executive John Timothy said: “Martin has been an exceptional chair, showing tremendous commitment to the role and helping drive up standards of social responsibility. He steps down with our thanks and very best wishes for the future.”

Narey’s replacement will be announced in due course, with The Portman Group just at the start of the recruitment process, it said.

Narey said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my six years chairing the Portman Group working with two excellent chief executives. I am proud of what has been achieved, not least in removing from the market some products, which were irresponsible and inappropriate.

“I continue to believe that when consumed sensibly, alcohol brings great pleasure to social life in the UK. However, alcohol misuse can also damage people’s lives and harm their families and the industry needs to do more to address those harms.”

Commenting on behalf of all Portman Group members, David Forde, managing director, Heineken UK, said: “We thank Sir Martin Narey for his personal contribution in further strengthening the Code of Practice and steering the Portman Group into its thirtieth year as the global leader in effective self-regulation. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95