Académie du Vin Library joins WSET as Corporate Patron

By Lisa Riley

Académie du Vin Library (AdVL) has joined the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) as a Bronze Corporate Patron.

AdVL, launched in May 2019 by Steven Spurrier and friends, will as part of the partnership offer WSET Level 4 Diploma students access to its online database of wine information from wine correspondents around the world.

This will apply to students graduating from 2020 onwards.

Welcoming its latest Corporate Patron to the fold, WSET CEO Ian Harris said: “AdVL’s books have very high production values and we are delighted to make them and the materials on their website available to WSET students and alumni.

“WSET and AdVL have the same vision: to tell more and more people about the wines in this wonderful industry of ours.”

Martin Preston, AdVL general manager, added: “There is a natural affinity between learning to appreciate fine wine and reading about it through the eyes of those who have made it their life’s work.”

Spurrier founded AdVL with the aim of “reviving ‘the literature of wine’ through new titles and republished classics.

AdVL’s first book was a commemorative edition of Michael Broadbent’s Wine Tasting – the book on which the WSET’s Systematic Approach to Tasting was originally based.

Wine Tasting has since been joined by two new titles – Fiona Morrison MW’s 10 Great Wine Families: a tour through Europe, and Ben Howkins’ Sherry: Maligned, Misunderstood, Magnificent!

A fourth book, an anthology of fine wine writing past and present entitled In Vino Veritas, will be published in November 2019.

As a member of WSET’s Corporate Patrons programme, which provides funding to help the organisation develop its courses and qualifications, AdVL joins a growing list of high-profile organisations in the trade to have joined.



