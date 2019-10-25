Glen Moray responds to mixologist demand for single malt mixer

By Lisa Riley

Glen Moray has responded to mixologist demand for single malt cocktail mixers with a new range of ‘bitters’.

The aromas and flavours of the Glen Moray Bitters are drawn from the maceration and distillation of rosemary and pepper with natural quinquina, dry gentian, absinthe, angelica and whisky.

Adding a few drops can “elevate a malt whisky-based cocktail” and were the “perfect addition” to an ‘old fashioned’ cocktail, said Glen Moray, which launched the range as part of a programme of ‘old fashioned' masterclasses designed to change perceptions around the use of single malt whiskies as an ingredient in cocktails.

It said it had developed Glen Moray in recognition of the interest from mixologists in creating cocktails using single malt whisky.

On the nose Glen Moray Bitters initially has notes of Angelica and then a warm note of whisky and wood. Angelica is also the initial flavour when tasting the bitters which develops into Gentian Bitterness and Quinquina (Cinchona). The finish is smooth and well balanced with whisky and plant notes.

Bottled at 46% abv, Glen Moray Bitters will be offered to bartenders and mixologists via the Glen Moray sales team. In addition, the bitters will be showcased at masterclasses, pop ups and food and drink festivals over the coming months.

Griottines Cherries, which forms part of Glen Moray owner La Martiniquaise-Bardinet, is also launching in the UK this October.



