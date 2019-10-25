Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Glen Moray responds to mixologist demand for single malt mixer

By Lisa Riley
Published:  25 October, 2019

Glen Moray has responded to mixologist demand for single malt cocktail mixers with a new range of ‘bitters’.

The aromas and flavours of the Glen Moray Bitters are drawn from the maceration and distillation of rosemary and pepper with natural quinquina, dry gentian, absinthe, angelica and whisky.

Adding a few drops can “elevate a malt whisky-based cocktail” and were the “perfect addition” to an ‘old fashioned’ cocktail, said Glen Moray, which launched the range as part of a programme of ‘old fashioned' masterclasses designed to change perceptions around the use of single malt whiskies as an ingredient in cocktails.

It said it had developed Glen Moray in recognition of the interest from mixologists in creating cocktails using single malt whisky.

On the nose Glen Moray Bitters initially has notes of Angelica and then a warm note of whisky and wood. Angelica is also the initial flavour when tasting the bitters which develops into Gentian Bitterness and Quinquina (Cinchona). The finish is smooth and well balanced with whisky and plant notes.

Bottled at 46% abv, Glen Moray Bitters will be offered to bartenders and mixologists via the Glen Moray sales team. In addition, the bitters will be showcased at masterclasses, pop ups and food and drink festivals over the coming months.

Griottines Cherries, which forms part of Glen Moray owner La Martiniquaise-Bardinet, is also launching in the UK this October.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95