Hunt & Coady and Walter Speller merge to form Hunt & Speller

By Lisa Riley

Hunt & Coady and Walter Speller have merged to become Hunt & Speller.

Hunt & Coady said it was with “huge pleasure” it could announce the translation of a long-standing working relationship with Walter Speller into a new initiative, which it said would be entirely devoted to Italy and its wines.

Founders Jane Hunt MW and Tina Coady have worked together for 23 years, initially running the very first Wines of South Africa office in London set up in 1995.

Since 1999, Hunt and Coady have continued to work together as Hunt & Coady running a significant number of wine trade events focussing mostly on Italy but also on Argentina, France, Slovenia and Chile.

“Times move on and individual interests change. Our happy working relationship over all these years continues now as firm friends in our private family lives,’ said Hunt.

The first project following the merger will be ‘Sangiovese Reset’ - a London tasting on Tuesday 3 March 2020 devoted to Sangiovese.

"We anticipate a broad exhibitor participation from not only all the classic regions but also some others less well-known,” said Hunt.

