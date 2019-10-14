Ex-Diageo boss takes stake in Brockmans and joins advisory board

By Lisa Riley

Ex-Diageo CEO Paul Walsh has taken a stake in burgeoning UK gin business Brockmans.

Brockmans, which did not disclose the size of the stake, said the former Diageo boss has been appointed to the advisory board with a brief to “help shape the strategy for the next phase of the company’s development”.

Walsh’s industry knowledge, experience and contacts would help Brockmans achieve its ambition of doubling sales and becoming the “best super-premium gin business in the world”, said co-founder and chief executive Neil Everitt.

“I am delighted that Paul has agreed to join us on the exciting next leg of our journey. His success in developing a multinational business will be particularly relevant as we grow Brockmans’ international presence,” he said.

Brockmans, which is currently sold in 45 countries, is particularly keen to break further into the US, which it first entered in 2014.

“Ultra-premium gin sales in the US were up 25% in 2018 but we believe the Stateside market is still in its infancy,” said Everitt.

This year the business extended its US presence from New York, New Jersey and New England to new states including Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Colorado, Michigan and Illinois.

“I have watched Brockmans’ progress with admiration, over the past few years, and I look forward to playing a part in the next exciting phase of its growth,” said Walsh, who ran Diageo for 13 years until 2013.

Earlier this year Brockmans announced record results for 2018, with revenue up 26% to £10.3m driven by a surge in UK sales putting it ahead of Spain and into pole position.

