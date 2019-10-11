North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

North South Wines is a young, dynamic, forward thinking wine distributor. We set up in 2014 with a view to do things differently. We are not your average wine distributor. We are energetic and creative with the drive to make things happen. We also have a different model. Alongside our UK shareholders we are part owned by 2 wineries meaning we can offer direct supply, better quality and better value. We aim to deliver WOW through service.

Job Description

Full P&L responsibility and company ambassador for all National Online accounts (list will be provided) playing a key role in driving channel strategy and growth in line with the market.

We are looking for an experienced Online Business Development Manager to support continued growth of the business.

Salary: Flexible based on experience + Benefits

Based: Home (ideally in the office 1-2 times a week

Region/Location: The whole of the UK (living location ideally in the South/Midlands)

Reporting to: Multiple Grocer Account Controller

Start Date: Q1 2020 or sooner

Essential Skills

Current experience with Ocado and Amazon

Confident, professional, self-motivated and conscientious

Strong business analysis ability. Capable of spotting range and price promotional opportunities and formulating a business case for exploiting these

The ability to knock down doors to open new accounts

Highly numerate, used to working with complex Excel spreadsheets, data analysis and graph formulation, qualitative and quantitative data analysis, spreadsheet creation and PowerPoint presentation creation

Demonstrate good communication skills with ability to talk to people at all levels in a business hierarchy from senior management to logistics team members

Tenacity and problem-solving skills

Experience in some form of negotiation

Highly organised & efficient

Receptive to new ideas and able to act on initiative

Able to understand and work within clear parameters and at the same time be innovative

Team player and ability to adapt to frequently changing conditions

Able to work to deadlines and under pressure

Flexible with working hours if required

Dealing with numerous issues whilst effectively prioritising

Ambitious nature, a desire to move on and acquire new skills and responsibilities over time

Desirable Skills

In depth knowledge of PowerPoint and Excel

Driving Licence

Wine Appreciation/WSET Qualified

A foreign language is useful

Specific Tasks

Understanding the customer’s operational systems and ensuring that North South Wines reflect those systems and structures. This would include promotional and marketing information as well as logistics.

Monitoring customer sales, stocks and depletions and ensuring suitable systems are in place to manage this. Working with supply chain to ensure no out of stocks.

Working with the Account Controller to maximise profitable sales into the accounts.

Visiting suppliers with customers where required which will include preparation for the visit and follow up.

Build customer relationships with key contacts.

General internal tasks

Completing all required internal reports and expenses as required and on time.

Liaising with all departments in North South Wines to ensure that all are aware of what the customers require and ensuring that the customer’s requirements are met.

Manage all critical paths for promotions and new lines.

Working with other members of the team, preparing presentations for customers and internal meetings.

Helping plan customer visits where needed.

Work with Buying, Marketing and Sales teams to fully understand the supply base and their wines.

Organising and managing monthly account meetings utilising cross functional support from all departments.

Your commitment to the role

I make things happen

I have boundless energy

I deliver WOW through service

I have a collaborative pitch in attitude

I like to work in a positive team environment

I am a good communicator

I am adventurous and creative

I learn from my mistakes, own up to them and do things better next time

I am passionate, optimistic and determined

I have fun at work

Please send your application including CV to jobs@northsouthwines.co.uk