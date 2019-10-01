Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

About the company

Australian Vintage Ltd is a Wine Company which is ASX listed and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two, and Nepenthe wine brands. We pride ourselves on producing outstanding and innovative wines for our global customers. Championing a fully-integrated wine business model, the breadth of our capabilities extends to vineyards, boutique and bulk wine production, packaging, marketing and distribution.

We are passionate about what we do. We are a leading wine company in most of the world markets in which we are present. Our UK & Europe division is one of the most successful Australian wine companies in the region, growing customer numbers and market share consistently over a multi-year period. As the company continues to grow it is a great time to join the business and make an impact.

About the role

We are currently seeking an experienced Commercial Analyst to partner with our UK Sales team.

Based in the company’s London office (Croydon) and reporting to the Commercial Finance Manager, your key responsibilities will include:

Providing analysis and financial recommendations relating to brand, product & customer profitability, pricing, trading terms and new product development;

Providing support in the modelling and tracking of commercial agreements including the preparation of JBPs;

Monthly review of customer P&Ls with Head of Sales and Business Managers;

Assisting the sales team with the preparation of customer presentations;

Driving ongoing improvement of reporting, analysis and processes for improved decision-making;

Working with the Commercial Finance Manager to deliver accurate and timely monthly management reporting;

Preparation of pricing, ranging and promotion forms as required;

Tracking and reconciliation of customer Rebate claims.

About you!

Newly qualified Accountant with a minimum of 3 years’ experience of working within a Management Accountancy or Commercial Finance role. Relevant Business Partnering experience gained within the FMCG or Retail industry is preferred but not essential.

Your excellent commercial acumen coupled with your solid understanding of accounting principles, high attention to detail and sound analytical/problem solving ability will add further to your success. Advanced Excel skills are essential and a good working knowledge of JDE and COGNOS would be advantageous.

