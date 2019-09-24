Subscriber login Close [x]
‘Seriously jammy’ proposition helps drive premium Accolade growth

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  24 September, 2019

Accolade Wines has reported “significant growth” for its mainstream premium brands, positioned at £6 to £10 in the UK market.

The company, which counts high profile labels such as Hardy’s, Mudhouse and Jam Shed in its portfolio, has seen a value lift of 27.5% across those price tiers, adding £13m to its sales (Nielsen, 52 weeks to 13.07.19).

The company said that this growth was “in response to the consumer move to drink higher quality wines”.

Hardys, which tops the UK wine brand charts, was up 4%, achieving £291 million in sales, driven by increases of 30.8% and 34% respectively of sub-brands William Hardy and Hardy’s Nottage Hill, further boosted by the Ashes tie in with Hardys Crest Chardonnay Cricket, which grew by 12.6%.

New Zealand estate Mud House grew 32.1%, as demand for premium Sauvignon Blanc continued to ride high, while the Barossa Ink label (from a much smaller base) upped its sales by 55%.

The runaway performer, though, has been Australian wine Jam Shed, a sweeter style of Shiraz, which put in an impressive 137% growth spurt over the year, more than doubling sales of this £6 to £8 brand from £4.2m to £10m, landing it the number three position among premium Aussie Shiraz brands.

The brand has been backed by a ‘Seriously Jammy’ campaign, relaying the flavour profile via social media and digital advertising, tapping into the “increasing demand for sweeter red wines”, according to Accolade.

Staying with the premium level, the company’s South African brand Kumala – which recently launched a Pinotage under its region-specific Reserve range - proved a slower sell, reporting 1.2% growth for these £8 wines.

“As consumers become more discerning about their wine choices, our mainstream premium portfolio is really coming into its own and is a testament to the strength of our brands,” said Ade McKeon, regional managing director, Europe at Accolade Wines.

“We’re committed to providing our customers with an outstanding range of quality new world wines that meet the increasing consumer demand in the £6 to £10 bracket."



