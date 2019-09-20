Australian Wine Research Institute in global hunt for new boss

By Mathew Lyons

The Adelaide-based Australian Wine Research Institute is looking for new managing director to replace Dan Johnson, who is leaving the organisation.

The AWRI’s board of directors is to conduct a worldwide search, with applications for the role closing on 25 October.

The AWRI is located at the Waite Research Precinct, which has the largest concentration of plant, food and agricultural research expertise in the southern hemisphere.

Johnson joined the institute in 2006 and was appointed managing director in 2011. Aged 33 at the time, he was the youngest leader the organisation had had in its history.

He has been appointed pro-vice chancellor for research innovation at Macquarie University, a role that he will take up in February.

Louisa Rose, chair of the AWRI, said: “The AWRI board is grateful for Dan’s leadership and his dedication to the Australian wine industry. Dan leaves the AWRI in a very strong position and it will continue to deliver positive outcomes for grape and wine producers.”

Johnson said: “It’s been one of the great honours of my life to have led the AWRI, working closely with the Australian wine industry.

“I’m so proud of what has been achieved for Australian grape and wine producers. The AWRI is ideally placed to undertake a leadership transition, and I wish it every success for the future.”







