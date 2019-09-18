Subscriber login Close [x]
Consorzio Doc delle Venezie reports ‘marked declining’ but ’well-balanced’ vintage

By Lisa Riley
Published:  18 September, 2019

Consorzio Doc delle Venezie has reported a good start to the 2019 harvest with a well-balanced, but reduced, crop of grapes on the Pinot Grigio vines.

Compared to the “exuberant” 2018, production for this year is expected to be down 25%, it said.

The return to a medium/low quantity in this harvest, due not only to the climate but also to Pinot Grigio’s characteristics - it’s a variety whose production alternates, would promote a “more serene commercial development this year”, said the Consorzio, adding that "thanks to a decisive increase in sales" it foresees stock running out by the end of the year.

“This is due both to the stock monitoring carried out by the Consorzio and to the promotion in international markets. The board of directors’ commitment is focused on finding a balance between supply and demand using all the measures provided for by the regulations, which are the only instrument available to guarantee a growth in value for the whole supply chain over time.”

The Consorzio said it had seen a “sharp rise in market share” following an increase in bottling, showing increases of over 30% in the first eight months of 2019 compared to the same period the previous year.

In July this year, Consorzio Doc delle Venezie introduced a three-year suspension of new vineyards in a bid to achieve an “even higher quality and balanced market growth”.

As part of this, it has with effect from 1 August this year suspended the creation of new vineyards in the area that extends throughout the Province of Trento, the Friuli Venezia Giulia and the Veneto regions.

The largest Pinot Grigio production area in the world - 42% of production comes from here – Triveneto covers over 26.000ha, which will increase to 30.000ha over the next few years taking into account new vineyards that have already been planted and will soon start to produce.

The Consorzio foresees placing around 270 million bottles of Pinot Grigio with the various Triveneto denominations on the market for the 2019 marketing year.




