Virgin Wines: Spirits category Manager

Title: Spirits Category Manager

Reports to: Buying Director

Salary: £35,000 - £40,000

Hours: Full time

Location: Norwich based

Overview

A great opportunity for an ambitious, commercially driven category manager, to join a dynamic, market-leading drinks company, based in Norwich. We are looking for an ambitious professional to take ownership of spirits procurement to develop a premium portfolio, negotiate commercial opportunities with suppliers and work with other departments to drive sales of the range through the business.

As the category manager, you will have a central role by leading and controlling all procurement activity within the category. You will get involved in a variety of projects and contribute directly to driving the overall success of the business.

This is a role critical to the growth and development of the business. You'll be working within a small, established buying team, reporting to the Buying Director

The space for personal career development and increased responsibilities with this role are huge.

Buyer Responsibilities/ Core role areas:

Range

Development and evolution of substantial commercial portfolio of spirits

Take ownership of the whole end-to-end sourcing process

Effectively liaise with suppliers on range development and commercial terms

Commercial income

Work with brand owners to create promotional revenue whilst maximising the impact of market promotions

Internal collaboration

Working with all key sales channels to achieve the budgeted sales and margin targets

Work with all channels to maximise exposure of range and develop promotions to generate brand funding

Collaborate with planning team to implement an efficient chain model

Merchandising

Producing detailed, informative, on brand copy for all spirit listings

Requirements

The right candidate with have:

A keen understanding of how to buy a compelling, on-brand portfolio that increases overall sales revenue

To be very driven, capable of instituting positive change

Previous spirits buying experience

Highly analytical with strong communication skills

The ability to build close internal and external working relationships

To apply for this role please send your CV to Kelly.spinks@virginwines.co.uk