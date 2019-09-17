Virgin Wines: Spirits category Manager

A great opportunity for an ambitious, commercially driven category manager, to join a dynamic, market-leading drinks company, based in Norwich.
Title: Spirits Category Manager
Reports to: Buying Director
Salary: £35,000 - £40,000
Hours: Full time
Location: Norwich based
Overview
A great opportunity for an ambitious, commercially driven category manager, to join a dynamic, market-leading drinks company, based in Norwich. We are looking for an ambitious professional to take ownership of spirits procurement to develop a premium portfolio, negotiate commercial opportunities with suppliers and work with other departments to drive sales of the range through the business.
As the category manager, you will have a central role by leading and controlling all procurement activity within the category. You will get involved in a variety of projects and contribute directly to driving the overall success of the business.
This is a role critical to the growth and development of the business. You'll be working within a small, established buying team, reporting to the Buying Director
The space for personal career development and increased responsibilities with this role are huge.
Buyer Responsibilities/ Core role areas:
Range
Commercial income
Internal collaboration
Merchandising
Requirements
The right candidate with have:
To apply for this role please send your CV to Kelly.spinks@virginwines.co.uk