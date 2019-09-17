Subscriber login Close [x]
    Virgin Wines: Spirits category Manager

    Published:  17 September, 2019

    A great opportunity for an ambitious, commercially driven category manager, to join a dynamic, market-leading drinks company, based in Norwich.

    Title:                         Spirits Category Manager

    Reports to:               Buying Director

    Salary:                        £35,000 - £40,000

    Hours:                        Full time

    Location:                   Norwich based

    Overview
    A great opportunity for an ambitious, commercially driven category manager, to join a dynamic, market-leading drinks company, based in Norwich. We are looking for an ambitious professional to take ownership of spirits procurement to develop a premium portfolio, negotiate commercial opportunities with suppliers and work with other departments to drive sales of the range through the business.

    As the category manager, you will have a central role by leading and controlling all procurement activity within the category. You will get involved in a variety of projects and contribute directly to driving the overall success of the business.

    This is a role critical to the growth and development of the business. You'll be working within a small, established buying team, reporting to the Buying Director

    The space for personal career development and increased responsibilities with this role are huge.

    Buyer Responsibilities/ Core role areas:

    Range

    • Development and evolution of substantial commercial portfolio of spirits
    • Take ownership of the whole end-to-end sourcing process
    • Effectively liaise with suppliers on range development and commercial terms

    Commercial income

    • Work with brand owners to create promotional revenue whilst maximising the impact of market promotions

    Internal collaboration

    • Working with all key sales channels to achieve the budgeted sales and margin targets
    • Work with all channels to maximise exposure of range and develop promotions to generate brand funding
    • Collaborate with planning team to implement an efficient chain model

    Merchandising

    • Producing detailed, informative, on brand copy for all spirit listings

    Requirements

    The right candidate with have:

    • A keen understanding of how to buy a compelling, on-brand portfolio that increases overall sales revenue
    • To be very driven, capable of instituting positive change
    • Previous spirits buying experience
    • Highly analytical with strong communication skills
    • The ability to build close internal and external working relationships

    To apply for this role please send your CV to Kelly.spinks@virginwines.co.uk

     

    Most read articles

