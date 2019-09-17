Christmas indie predictions: trends and top tips for the festive season

By Chris Wilson

Speaking to independent merchants on the September tasting circuit it’s clear that their minds have already turned to Christmas and what is for them the busiest time of the year.

One merchant said that December accounts for almost half his yearly turnover which is why it’s crucial indies gets it right in terms of range, stock-keeping, pricing and staffing. There’s plenty to think about and Christmas preparation is already well under way.

We quizzed three merchants from across the country to get their top tips for a prosperous Christmas, discover what treats they have in store for their customers this festive season, and find out their personal favourite Christmas serves.

Ryan Condon, Old Chapel Cellars, Truro

When do you start gearing up for Christmas?

Some preparations start in mid/late August. We are part of the Vindependents and certain wines that are deep sea can have an approximate lead time of three months. Lines which have been identified as Xmas offers will have additional plans should inventory arrive early or sell quicker than expected.

What do you think will be this year’s Christmas big sellers?

Last year the Rhône was huge for us on the back of selling mostly the excellent 2015 vintage. I have the final large portfolio tasting in October and based on that it will give me a clearer idea of what is drinking for Christmas. We have started to work with a new producer from Puglia - I expect the Negroamaro to sell well. Also Appassimento styles sell well at Christmas.

In addition to Champagne and Port, which wines and styles do well at Christmas?

PX sherry, recioto and Sauternes.

What’s your personal favourite seasonal drink?

Alsace Gewurztraminer.

Dave Eglington, Wolsley Wine Loft, Stafford

When do you start gearing up for Christmas?

We start building up to Christmas in earnest around July/August time. We need gift ideas in store around mid-September as many customers start buying early or at least start planning what they're going to buy for who.

How does Christmas affect staffing for you?

To be honest we are not too bad staffing wise, as a single shop we are lucky to be in the position of be able to rely on friends and family to chip in with things like hamper deliveries as well as the all-important child care cover!

What do you think will be this year’s Christmas big sellers?

We find things phase in and out, so going on the initial interest from last year we are looking at Portuguese wine to be a strong player including what was our best seller from the lovely team at Portuguese specialists Marta Vine, their Pink Port. Also, good Chardonnay seems to be creeping back onto the general public’s radar.

In addition to Champagne and Port, which wines and styles do well at Christmas?

There are two distinct standouts. First is the 'next step up from entry level' which people buy for bulk gifting purchases, and for personal consumption it tends to be rich warm reds to hunker down with, so Sicilian reds do particularly well.

What’s your personal favourite seasonal drink?

Treat time! For Christmas this year I'm going for a Donatella Cinelli Colombini 'Prime Donne' Brunello di Montelcino, then a bottle of Black Chalk Wild Rose to see in the New Year. Finally, I like a bottle of Dark Island Reserve Whisky Cask Orkney Beer - half Christmas Eve, and half Christmas night - it develops wonderfully in the bottle overnight.

Alice Archer, Cambridge Wine Merchants

When do you start gearing up for Christmas?

August. The earlier the better, especially when it comes to shipping. There’s a lot going on at once for the poor freight companies, so best to be organised.

How does Christmas affect staffing for you?

It’s busy! Always need more hands on deck, be it in the retail shops or in the logistics team, loading vans and packing internet orders.

What do you think will be this year’s Christmas big sellers?

It’s difficult to tell now how people will be spending. We always try to go big on fortified wine in Cambridge.

In addition to Champagne and Port, which wines and styles do well at Christmas?

Alternative sparkling wines, such as Blanquette de Limoux, go down particularly well, especially for parties. Anything Pinot Noir. And anything with a bit of age on it. We secured a nice parcel of 2008 Reserva Rioja last Christmas that just walked out of the door. We usually manage to secure a tasty vintage Port offering for the festive season as well.

Are spirits-themed advent calendars popular with your customers?

No. Spending hundreds of pounds before 1 December on someone that you’ll then also have to buy a Christmas present for as well has never really clicked with our customers.

What’s your personal favourite seasonal drink?

My father's Champagne Cocktails. They're lethal.








