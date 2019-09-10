Subscriber login Close [x]
Alexander Wines signs distribution deal with Marqués de Riscal

By Lisa Riley
Published:  10 September, 2019

Independent Glasgow based wine merchant Alexander Wines has signed a distribution deal with Marqués de Riscal.

As part of the deal, Alexander Wines will become the exclusive distributor of the producer across the Scottish on-and off-trade from October 2019.

Alexander Wines will initially take on the family-owned wineries Rioja Reserva, Baron de Chirel, Limousin and Rueda Blanco as well as the single vineyard expressions, Finca Torrea Reserva and Finca Montico alongside Organic Verdejo and Organic Sauvignon Blanc.

Alexander Wines’ customer base was a “great fit for these prestigious wines”, said the company’s sales director, Victoria Beckett.

“We have a great history of supplying Marqués de Riscal and are delighted to be working with the winery again. As a family operated company ourselves the synergies lie not only with a passion for great wine and we are all looking forward to growing the business in Scotland.”

Established in 1981, Alexander Wines stocks over 400 wines - all hand selected on merit and individuality to cover the full spectrum of prices, styles and regions.




