Ellis Wines signs distribution deal with Marqués de Riscal

By Lisa Riley

Ellis Wines has signed a distribution deal with Rioja and Rueda producer Marqués de Riscal.

The deal, which takes place with immediate effect, includes the wine merchant distributing the family-owned winery across the on-trade covering England and Wales.

Also family-owned, Ellis Wines said it was “extremely pleased to work with such a prestigious producer”.

“Not only has Marqués de Riscal a reputation for producing the highest quality wines but like us, is a company which is family-owned and run,” said company director James Ellis.

“Working with the portfolio is an exciting prospect and we look forward to building the business in this market.”

Founded in Elciego (Álava) in 1858 by Guillermo Hurtado de Amézaga, Marqués de Riscal is one of the oldest Rioja wineries. Pioneering and persevering with Bordeaux winemaking techniques, it has from the outset been a point of reference for both quality and innovation.