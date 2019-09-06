Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Ellis Wines signs distribution deal with Marqués de Riscal

By Lisa Riley
Published:  06 September, 2019

Ellis Wines has signed a distribution deal with Rioja and Rueda producer Marqués de Riscal.

The deal, which takes place with immediate effect, includes the wine merchant distributing the family-owned winery across the on-trade covering England and Wales.

Also family-owned, Ellis Wines said it was “extremely pleased to work with such a prestigious producer”.

“Not only has Marqués de Riscal a reputation for producing the highest quality wines but like us, is a company which is family-owned and run,” said company director James Ellis.

“Working with the portfolio is an exciting prospect and we look forward to building the business in this market.”

Founded in Elciego (Álava) in 1858 by Guillermo Hurtado de Amézaga, Marqués de Riscal is one of the oldest Rioja wineries. Pioneering and persevering with Bordeaux winemaking techniques, it has from the outset been a point of reference for both quality and innovation.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Mirabeau: Retail Sales Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Great design can transform wines’ fortunes – so why do so many ignore its potential?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95