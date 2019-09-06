WSTA announces full line up for 2019 Industry Summit

By Lisa Riley

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) has announced its full line up of experts poised to take the stage at the 2019 Industry Summit.

The revamped event will be kicked off by a panel of industry chiefs, who all sit on the WSTA board - Michelle Brampton, MD, Europe at Treasury Wine Estates, Pierpaolo Petrasssi, head of trading, Waitrose, Tamara Roberts, CEO Ridgeview and Brad Madigan, MD for Campari Group UK.

The panel will discuss opportunities for the trade and the complex current landscape.

The panel discussion will be followed by two keynote speakers - Kathleen Murphy, vice president of innovation and new business for Family Coppola and Henry Dimbleby, co-founder of Leon Restaurants - who will talk about innovation, including sustainability in the food and drink sector and how new and traditional products are being delivered or produced differently, with the pair answering questions from returning Conference chairman, Alex Forrest Whiting and members of the audience.

The Summit would provide guests with topical and forward-thinking debate, and give everyone a chance to “discuss one of the toughest trading landscapes our industry has ever faced”, said WSTA chief executive Miles Beale, who will give the introductory speech at the event.

“Our Summit comes at a time when we are teetering dangerously close to a no-deal Brexit, something we have been campaigning against since the 2016 Referendum. If ever there was a time to unite the UK wine and spirit industry and to think differently about the future, it’s now.”

In addition to the keynote contributors and panel, the WSTA will be revealing some “exciting new developments” which chairman Michael Saunders said would “bring even greater benefits to our members”.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at The British Library, where the line-up of speakers will provide great insight at what is a critical time for our industry.”

The WSTA 2019 Industry Summit takes place 18th September.











