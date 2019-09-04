Subscriber login Close [x]
Majestic takes inspiration from Netflix and Spotify for new ‘wine fitting’ service

By Lisa Riley
Published:  04 September, 2019

Majestic Wine has introduced a ‘wine fitting’ service aimed at helping wine drinkers who “don’t know their way around a wine list”.

Focusing on the stylistic qualities of wine rather than grapes or regions, the service is based around a blind tasting of eight different bottles, with customers taking part provided with their own personalised ‘wine profile’ including a breakdown of their likes and dislikes based on the tasting.

The tasting service, which is rolling out today in all 200 of Majestic’s branches, was for the "streaming generation”, said Joshua Lincoln, MD at Majestic.

“In the fast moving, experience-based new world of retail, customers are desperate to get their head around wine, and do it quickly. We hope to introduce them to new styles, grapes and regions so they can begin to explore the brilliant bottles that are out there.

“It’s just like how the likes of Spotify or Netflix can help you pick new music or films that match your interests, but you may not have previously heard of or considered. We want to take the obscure, and make it box office - there’s no reason Picpoul couldn’t be the new Stranger Things.”

To help introduce the initiative, Majestic is giving away 1 million free bottles of wine to current Majestic customer upon completion of the ‘wine fitting’.

The move follows news that wine is now the most popular alcoholic drink in the UK with 22.1 million bottles consumed a week. However, only 12% of people know their way around a wine list, according to a survey conducted by the Wine & Spirit Education Trust last month, in which 25% of consumers stated they knew ‘absolute nothing’ about the liquid,

