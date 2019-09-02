Subscriber login Close [x]
Harpers 2019 England Wine Stars Awards to be revealed at Wine GB tasting

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  02 September, 2019

Winners of the 2019 Harpers England Wine Stars Awards are set to be unveiled at the Wine GB annual trade and press tasting event this Wednesday.

The champions of the ‘Star Taste’, Star Value’ and ‘Star Design’ categories will be announced at a dedicated Harpers' seminar examining opportunities for UK wines.

The trade-focused discussion will cover how restaurants – not just those serving British cuisine – can incorporate English wine into their lists.

It will also explore where, when and how to position English wines, and how to get wines noticed with great design, merchandising and marketing.

Harpers Wine Stars judges are made up of a panel of buyers from independent merchants, wholesalers and supermarket buyers to restaurateurs and sommeliers.

The Wine GB www.winegb.co.uk/trade event, which brings together English and Welsh producers, is being held at RHS Lindley Hall, in Victoria, London.

This year, a 64-page Wine Visitors Guide to the South East - covering London, Kent, Surrey and Sussex – will also be launched. Featuring a foreword by Oz Clarke, the guide lists participating wineries, the routes to get there, together with places to stay and eat nearby.





