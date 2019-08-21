Mirabeau: Retail Sales Manager

Mirabeau’s Retail Sales Manager will be responsible for managing the existing key retail accounts in the UK, as well as developing new business opportunities. Strong account management and well-honed sales skills will build on Mirabeau’s current business, cementing our position as the most popular Provence rosé brand in the UK.
Job Title.
Retail Sales Manager UK
The Role
Mirabeau’s Retail Sales Manager will be responsible for managing the existing key retail accounts in the UK, as well as developing new business opportunities. Strong account management and well-honed sales skills will build on Mirabeau’s current business, cementing our position as the most popular Provence rosé brand in the UK.
The UK retail division is a hugely important piece in Mirabeau’s global strategy and exceptional progress has been made to date. This role will pick up these successes and drive the business forward with the same level of passion and dedication.
Reporting to the Sales Director for the UK & Ireland, the successful candidate will need to be dynamic, resourceful and entrepreneurial in spirit and have a passion for the famous rosés of Provence.
Responsibilities and Duties
Logistics
Qualifications
Package
