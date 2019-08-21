Mirabeau: Retail Sales Manager

Mirabeau’s Retail Sales Manager will be responsible for managing the existing key retail accounts in the UK, as well as developing new business opportunities. Strong account management and well-honed sales skills will build on Mirabeau’s current business, cementing our position as the most popular Provence rosé brand in the UK.

Job Title.

Retail Sales Manager UK

The Role

Mirabeau’s Retail Sales Manager will be responsible for managing the existing key retail accounts in the UK, as well as developing new business opportunities. Strong account management and well-honed sales skills will build on Mirabeau’s current business, cementing our position as the most popular Provence rosé brand in the UK.

The UK retail division is a hugely important piece in Mirabeau’s global strategy and exceptional progress has been made to date. This role will pick up these successes and drive the business forward with the same level of passion and dedication.

Reporting to the Sales Director for the UK & Ireland, the successful candidate will need to be dynamic, resourceful and entrepreneurial in spirit and have a passion for the famous rosés of Provence.

Responsibilities and Duties

Managing and developing relationships with our existing national grocery retailers

Delivering new retail listings for the Mirabeau portfolio, both in national grocery as well as independent retailers and merchants

Managing promotional budgets and activities to deliver strong growth whilst protecting margins

Developing on-line sales via retailers’ eCommerce platforms

Supporting UK activations, tastings and events as required

Hosting client visits to our wine estate in Provence

Conducting staff training and brand education sessions as needed across UK

Managing personal sales and expense budgets within agreed parameters

Acting at all times as an Ambassador for the business

Logistics

Home based role with travel across the UK

Visits to Provence as required for internal meetings and client events

Qualifications

Minimum 10 Year experience working with UK Grocery across more than 1 retailer

Degree level academic qualification

>WSET Level 3

Full UK Driving License

Package

Salary range £60,000-70,000 per annum based on experience

Bonus up to 15%

Car Allowance

Expense Budget

Stock / Samples budget to support role

Medical Insurance contribution

Mobile Phone / Laptop etc.

If you would like to apply for this position or request further information, please send a copy of your CV and any covering letters to Mirabeau by clicking HERE



