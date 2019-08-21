Subscriber login Close [x]
    Mirabeau: Retail Sales Manager

    Published:  21 August, 2019

    Mirabeau's Retail Sales Manager will be responsible for managing the existing key retail accounts in the UK, as well as developing new business opportunities. Strong account management and well-honed sales skills will build on Mirabeau's current business, cementing our position as the most popular Provence rosé brand in the UK.

    Job Title.

    Retail Sales Manager UK

    The Role

    Mirabeau’s Retail Sales Manager will be responsible for managing the existing key retail accounts in the UK, as well as developing new business opportunities. Strong account management and well-honed sales skills will build on Mirabeau’s current business, cementing our position as the most popular Provence rosé brand in the UK.

    The UK retail division is a hugely important piece in Mirabeau’s global strategy and exceptional progress has been made to date. This role will pick up these successes and drive the business forward with the same level of passion and dedication.

    Reporting to the Sales Director for the UK & Ireland, the successful candidate will need to be dynamic, resourceful and entrepreneurial in spirit and have a passion for the famous rosés of Provence.

    Responsibilities and Duties

    • Managing and developing relationships with our existing national grocery retailers
    • Delivering new retail listings for the Mirabeau portfolio, both in national grocery as well as independent retailers and merchants
    • Managing promotional budgets and activities to deliver strong growth whilst protecting margins
    • Developing on-line sales via retailers’ eCommerce platforms
    • Supporting UK activations, tastings and events as required
    • Hosting client visits to our wine estate in Provence
    • Conducting staff training and brand education sessions as needed across UK
    • Managing personal sales and expense budgets within agreed parameters
    • Acting at all times as an Ambassador for the business

    Logistics

    • Home based role with travel across the UK
    • Visits to Provence as required for internal meetings and client events

    Qualifications

    • Minimum 10 Year experience working with UK Grocery across more than 1 retailer
    • Degree level academic qualification
    • >WSET Level 3
    • Full UK Driving License

    Package

    • Salary range £60,000-70,000 per annum based on experience
    • Bonus up to 15%
    • Car Allowance
    • Expense Budget
    • Stock / Samples budget to support role
    • Medical Insurance contribution
    • Mobile Phone / Laptop etc.

    If you would like to apply for this position or request further information, please send a copy of your CV and any covering letters to Mirabeau by clicking HERE


    Mirabeau: Retail Sales Manager

