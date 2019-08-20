Subscriber login Close [x]
My Perfect Customer: Phil Innes, Loki Wine

By Chris Wilson
Published:  20 August, 2019

Birmingham’s Loki Wine is one of the city’s best-loved indies but how does owner Phil Innes find and retain customers, and what does his perfect client look like? He shares his customer secrets and tips.

How would you describe your customer base?

Our customer base is very broad; we have a complete mixture across all age groups. Something we are really proud of is the number of young women we have as regular customers, which is very different to the profile of most traditional merchants.

What does your ‘perfect’ customer look like?

I really love a customer who is willing to be adventurous, and take a punt on something they have never tried or heard of before.

What can you offer customers that supermarkets can’t?

We hand sell everything to customers, and we honestly work on a process that is finding the perfect wine for the specific customer using our vast staff knowledge of the wine and the range. We don't work to targets, or have discounts to sell wine.

How do you go about attracting new customers?

We have a pretty big profile in Birmingham nowadays, so generally speaking we rely on word of mouth. I would much rather get customers via this method than advertising.

How to you maintain relationships with existing customers?

You can build a relationship with customers by generally just being engaging with them and make sure they get the absolutely best experience every time they come in the store.






