Benchmark in global push on back of new funding

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  15 August, 2019

London-based Benchmark Drinks has won new finance to fund international expansion.

The company, which was founded in 2018, has received a £750,000 investment from HSBC UK.

Benchmark Drinks distributes Graham Norton Wines and has also developed Botham Wines with the celebrated eponymous England cricketer, which already has two supermarket listings.

Benchmark’s wines are available in some 1,300 outlets across the UK, as well as in Australia, Ireland, Spain, the Caribbean and Bahrain.

The funding will enable it to expand its international distribution to Dubai, India, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

It is also planning a five-year distribution deal with major Australian retailer Woolworths.

Paul Schaafsma, managing director of Benchmark Drinks, said: “Having started exporting in our inaugural year, HSBC UK’s backing will further fuel our expansion plans.

“Our vision is to make our brands household names across the globe, so we’re excited to start this journey and be in a position to share our wines with the rest of the world.”

Schaafsma was formerly chief executive at both Accolade Wines and Broadland Wineries.




