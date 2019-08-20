Looking ahead: Sara Salut, co-founder and owner, Salut Wines

By Andrew Catchpole

As the first half of 2019 draws to a close, Harpers asked key trade figures to highlight the current challenges, ongoing trends and opportunities

We continue our series with insights from Sara Salut, co-founder and owner, Salut Wines

How has the first half of 2019 been when compared to the same period in 2018?

Good, the figures are up on last year and considering the political climate I’d have been happy if we’d done the same as last year!

What were the highs and lows for your own business in the first six months of 2019?

Speaking only of Salut, we had a big change of team at the end of last year which wasn’t ideal, but the new team is working really well together and implementing cool ideas.

What, currently, are the biggest challenges for the trade?

Hellish Brexit uncertainty. And climate change at the wine making end of it.

Will you be preparing in any way for a second potential ‘no deal’ or some deal Brexit day on 31 October and, if so, how?

We are currently thinking flexibly and will continue to do so. We will simply have to adapt to any changes that are foisted on us in the best way we can.

Taking current trading conditions into account, what’s your strategy for meeting those challenges during the second half of the year, leading up to the crucial Christmas trading period?

We have no big plan in place, we will possibly buy the wine we need a little earlier in case of delays in the supply chain, but it really depends on what happens. We know our suppliers have stock-piled wine and really I feel for them, they are the ones shouldering the financial burdens of all that stock, and any extended terms they negotiated for the first expected Brexit are a one time only benefit.

What will the focus be on with regard to your portfolio (and any updates) and why?

We have recently been looking at older vintages, as we have customers interested in those. We work on the entire list constantly, and will continue doing that.

For you, what are the most significant emerging trends in the drinks world?

The one that pleases me the most is the focus on producing quality wines in regions which have previously been looked to as bulk wine wine producers.

What innovations in the drinks world do you believe will have the most impact going forward?

Possibly the experimentation with lab made wines. If they ever produce a lab made wine which tastes as good to the consumer as a Jacob’s Creek then I think there will be some serious ripping up of bulk producing vineyards. It’s controversial but there will always be a market for a soft, fruity red and the cost saving implications would be massive and there would probably be an environmental benefit too. I’m not sure this will be a thing with wines that wine lovers enjoy, but attitudes change so who knows?

What, for you, would make for a perfect summer?

Our cabinet falling in a cesspit and some decent, honest people to replace them. Failing that, some good weather (but not too good - we don’t want everyone to leave the city!).







