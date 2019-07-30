Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Agile Media is a well-known international publishing and events company within the drinks and hospitality industry. We have steadily grown our portfolio to include a variety of market-leading brands, including Harpers, Drinks Retailing News, Drinks International and CLASS.

This role is specifically focussed on helping to grow and develop an exciting, new, global project in the world of wine. It is essential that candidates should be able to fluently speak another language, have experience in sales, and preferably a background in, or an understanding of the drinks industry.

Job responsibilities:

Researching and prospecting potential new clients

Liaising with international clients

Ensure monthly and quarterly targets are achieved

Create regular sales reports and forecasts

Essential candidate requirements and qualities:

Ability to fluently speak (at least) one other language.

Key languages are (but not limited to):

French, Spanish, Italian

Key languages are (but not limited to): French, Spanish, Italian At Least one years’ experience in a sales position

Highly intuitive – ability to work independently

Target-driven

Flexible

Preferable candidate requirements (not essential):

Previous experience in the drinks industry

This role is currently available as a temporary, part-time, and full-time position. A successful candidate may begin on a temporary basis with a view to securing a part-time/full-time position.

To register your interest or to find out more please send a copy of your CV and any covering letters to Marc Lanaway by clicking HERE