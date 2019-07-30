Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Agile Media is a well-known international publishing and events company within the drinks and hospitality industry. We have steadily grown our portfolio to include a variety of market-leading brands, including Harpers, Drinks Retailing News, Drinks International and CLASS.
This role is specifically focussed on helping to grow and develop an exciting, new, global project in the world of wine. It is essential that candidates should be able to fluently speak another language, have experience in sales, and preferably a background in, or an understanding of the drinks industry.
Job responsibilities:
Essential candidate requirements and qualities:
Preferable candidate requirements (not essential):
This role is currently available as a temporary, part-time, and full-time position. A successful candidate may begin on a temporary basis with a view to securing a part-time/full-time position.
To register your interest or to find out more please send a copy of your CV and any covering letters to Marc Lanaway by clicking HERE