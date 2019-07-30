Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

    Published:  30 July, 2019

    Agile Media is a well-known international publishing and events company within the drinks and hospitality industry. We have steadily grown our portfolio to include a variety of market-leading brands, including Harpers, Drinks Retailing News, Drinks International and CLASS.

    This role is specifically focussed on helping to grow and develop an exciting, new, global project in the world of wine. It is essential that candidates should be able to fluently speak another language, have experience in sales, and preferably a background in, or an understanding of the drinks industry.

    Job responsibilities:

    • Researching and prospecting potential new clients
    • Liaising with international clients
    • Ensure monthly and quarterly targets are achieved
    • Create regular sales reports and forecasts

    Essential candidate requirements and qualities:

    • Ability to fluently speak (at least) one other language.
      Key languages are (but not limited to):
      French, Spanish, Italian
    • At Least one years’ experience in a sales position
    • Highly intuitive – ability to work independently
    • Target-driven
    • Flexible

    Preferable candidate requirements (not essential):

    • Previous experience in the drinks industry

    This role is currently available as a temporary, part-time, and full-time position. A successful candidate may begin on a temporary basis with a view to securing a part-time/full-time position.

    To register your interest or to find out more please send a copy of your CV and any covering letters to Marc Lanaway by clicking HERE

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Jobs 

    ...

    Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

    ...

    North South Wines: Head of UK Sales - On Trade and Independent Off Trade

    ...

    North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

    Jobs »

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

    Blogs »

    Most read articles

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95