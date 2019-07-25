Double digit growth for Diageo brands as “Nation’s love of gin continues"

By Jo Gilbert

Sales of gin continue to boost spirits sales at Diageo, as Tanqueray and Gordon’s clock yet another year of double digit growth.

The on-going success of the two brands were highlighted as part of Diageo’s preliminary annual results released this morning.

Beer and spirits in general have contributed to “a positive" year in GB, with net sales up 4% and share gains in both categories.

Net Guinness sales grew 4%, driven by a strong performance from Guinness Draught and continued growth of Hop House 13 Lager.

However, it is gin, which has experienced 37.3% growth in volume and 48.8% growth in value MAT across both the on and off-trade over the past year (CGA Headline Summary_2019), that has seen the most growth.

“Tanqueray and Gordon’s remain popular amongst consumers, with both brands delivering strong double-digit growth as the nation’s love of gin continues. Gordon’s was also ranked the number 1 gin brand in The Grocer’s Britain’s biggest alcohol brands for 2019,” said Dayalan Nayager, managing director, Diageo Great Britain, Ireland and France.

Meanwhile, sales for the global business grew 5.8% to £12.9bn in the year to June 30, 2019.

New product development was a key driver of sales across a number of its markets, including the UK.

Nayager added: “We’ve seen some exciting innovations launch in GB, such as the limited-edition Game of Thrones Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection, released in partnership with HBO to celebrate the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones. April also saw the introduction of Smirnoff Infusions, a new spirit drink with an abv of 23%, which launched in time for summer and is ideally suited to lower tempo occasions."

Other notable developments include a number of moves to improve "sustainability, inclusivity and responsible drinking", the company said.

“Over the last six months we have committed to removing all plastic packaging from our beer packs, we have partnered with MTV to launch an innovative new responsible drinking campaign ‘Weekend not Wasted’ and as of April, all UK employees will be offered an equal 52 weeks parental leave with the first 26-weeks fully paid, furthering our ambition to foster an inclusive and diverse business," Nayager concluded.















