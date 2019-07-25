Boutinot thrilled to top Wholesalers Top 50 list

By Chris Wilson

Stockport-based importer, agent and producer Boutinot has expressed surprise and delight at topping the Harpers’ Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers list for 2019.

Speaking to Kevin Pollard, head of London sales, he said that he and the company as a whole are "over the moon with the news".

“We had absolutely no idea it was a coming, it was a lovely surprise to wake up to,” he said.

“It’s always nice to win an award, but especially humbling when it’s voted for by the very people that you supply. To gain recognition for the ‘quality of the relationship and service that Boutinot looks to build with its customers makes us especially proud, it’s a core principle of our business and what we do.”

Deborah Brooks, head of the company’s wholesale independents teams, added: “Since day one at Boutinot, it’s been the case that we ship - and produce - wines that are valuable to the businesses we supply. In the independent sector - both wholesale and retail - a good majority of our customers have said that our portfolio has added value to their businesses too. In some cases, we’ve been the backbone of their company. That’s not boastful, it’s testament to what we set out to do from the start - offer to the trade imminently drinkable wines that people enjoy drinking.”

It’s clear that the production and own private side of the business is vital to Boutinot and its customers, and this was praised by the judges when making their decision.

Pollard said that they are looking to improve and expand the ‘made by Boutinot’ range. “It’s at the heart of what we are about. We are always looking to extend what we do, but only if the quality is in keeping with what our customers expect from us. Most recently launching can wines has been very exciting.”

See the full Wholesaler Top 50 list here: https://harpers.co.uk/news/fullstory.php/aid/25542/Top_50_Drinks_Wholesalers.html





