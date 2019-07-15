Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Pubs and bars signal optimism as restaurant sector continues to suffer

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  15 July, 2019

The latest CGA Fourth Business Confidence Survey, canvassing opinion from hospitality industry leaders, has revealed concern over the frequency of consumer visits to pubs, bars and restaurants during the second half of 2019.

Some 45% of leaders believe that consumers will eat out less frequently in the next six months, with only 9% suggesting they will do so more often, as rising costs, intense competition and uncertainties over Brexit all conspire to deflate consumer confidence.

With just 41% of business leaders “fairly or very optimistic” about the prospects of the eating and drinking market over the next 12 months, down 6% from last year, 65% remained optimistic about their own business prospects, although this figure stood at 75% a year ago.

One notable contrast between those surveyed was revealed by the contrasting levels of optimism between drinks-led business operators and those focused on food.

Sixty one per cent of drinks-led business said they felt optimistic about the market over the next 12 months, in stark contrast with just 33% of food-led business leaders.

Lending weight to this predicted trend, the report cited CGA’s Coffer Peach Business Tracker, which showed far stronger like-for-like sales growth for managed drink-led operators in the 12 months to Q2 2019 than food-led outlets.

CGA group chief executive Phil Tate said: “The patchy optimism among food-led business leaders confirms that 2019 has been a rough ride, with casual dining operators buffeted by ferocious headwinds and several high profile brands struggling.

“But leaders of drink-led businesses clearly feel they have much more to look forward to - a sign that after many years of pub closures and restaurant expansion, the tables have turned.”

The Report also emphasised the need for investment to retain a competitive edge, revealing that a third of business leaders are planning to up the speed of refurbishments this year, with focus on “making the most of their existing assets rather than expansion”.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

RD Wines: Business Manager

...

North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95