Armagnac takes centre stage at Monsieur Le Duck

By Jo Gilbert

MONSIEUR LE DUCK

27 Clerkenwell Road, London, EC1M 5RN

leduck.co.uk

New duck-themed restaurant Monsieur Le Duck has found a permanent home. Inspired by the “douceur de vivre” (sweetness of living) of Gascony, the new venue set out with the aim of bringing the food and wine of south west France to London when it opened in Clerkenwell last month.



Guests can pick up duck burger, duck steak baguette, duck Wellington, confit duck and the duck magret breast. But no Gascony-inspired menu would be complete without a wine list. Patrons can choose from a “carefully selected” menu, all focused on south west France, a number of French beers and, of course, Armagnac-based aperitifs.















