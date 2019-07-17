Subscriber login Close [x]
    Armagnac takes centre stage at Monsieur Le Duck

    By Jo Gilbert
    Published:  17 July, 2019

    MONSIEUR LE DUCK

    27 Clerkenwell Road, London, EC1M 5RN

    leduck.co.uk

    New duck-themed restaurant Monsieur Le Duck has found a permanent home. Inspired by the “douceur de vivre” (sweetness of living) of Gascony, the new venue set out with the aim of bringing the food and wine of south west France to London when it opened in Clerkenwell last month.

    Guests can pick up duck burger, duck steak baguette, duck Wellington, confit duck and the duck magret breast. But no Gascony-inspired menu would be complete without a wine list. Patrons can choose from a “carefully selected” menu, all focused on south west France, a number of French beers and, of course, Armagnac-based aperitifs.







    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine.
    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

