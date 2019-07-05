BIVB appoints director of Cité des vins et des Climats de Bourgogne

The Bourgogne Wine Board (BIVB) has appointed Olivier Le Roy as director of the Cité des vins et des Climats de Bourgogne.

Accessible to all, the Cité des vins is a cultural and touristic initiative dedicated to Bourgogne and its Climats. It will welcome visitors on three sites, in Beaune, Chablis, and Mâcon.

Le Roy, who was appointed following the creation of the management association for the Cité des vins et des Climats de Bourgogne last month, will take on his new role 2nd of September as part of the BIVB team in charge of the project, which is backed by local and regional authorities and is being built on the initiative of the BIVB and the town of Beaune, in conjunction with the Association des Climats du Vignoble de Bourgogne.

In his new role, Le Roy will be working closely with Jérôme Diguet, project manager for the Cité des vins et des Climats de Bourgogne, with whom he will oversee construction of the three Cités.

His key responsibilities will include contributing to the promotion of Bourgogne through its Cités, its wines, terroirs, and Climats. .

A graduate of the international section of Sciences Po in Paris, Le Roy has held various advisory and strategy posts, has headed different institutions, worked in commercial development, and the management of real estate projects.

With its three sites in Beaune, Mâcon and Chablis, The Cité des vins et des Climats de Bourgogne is a "unique and far-reaching project which he will develop through his expertise and solid track record’, said the BIVB.

On 13 June, the general assembly of the association in charge of managing the Cité des vins et des Climats de Bourgogne met to adopt its statutes, in the presence of the presidents of the BIVB, of the Confédération des Appellations et des Vignerons de Bourgogne (CAVB), and the Fédération des Négociants-Eleveurs de Bourgogne (FNEB), marking the founding of the structure.

The choice of the management structure, via a so-called public-interest association affiliated to the BIVB, meets the requirements of patronage and will have a direct influence on the activities and economic model of the future sites, said the BVIB.

The public-interest character means the Cités’ activities purpose must be centered on culture, heritage, and education, notably building on the recognition by UNESCO of the Climats of Bourgogne and its long history.