Veuve Clicquot tap Mariotti to replace Demarville as cellar master

By Mathew Lyons

Veuve Clicquot has appointed Didier Mariotti as its new cellar master and wine director.

Mariotti will work alongside Dominique Demarville, who currently holds the position, until the end of the year before assuming the position on 1 January 2020.

Demarville is set to join Laurent-Perrier at the beginning of 2020, it has been reported. He joined Veuve Clicquot in 2006, where he trained under his predecessor as cellar master, Jaques Peters, before taking on the role himself.

Mariotti trained as an oenologist at the University of Reims and began his career at Nicolas Feuillatte in 1999. In 2003 he joined GH Mumm, where he has been chief winemaker since 2009.

Jean-Marc Gallot, president and chief executive of Veuve Clicquot, said: “I would like to thank most sincerely Dominique Demarville for his great contribution in the past 13 years to the unanimously recognised quality of our wines, as well as the Maison’s influence across the world.”

Founded in 1772, Veuve Clicquot was acquired by LVMH in 1986.