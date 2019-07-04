Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Veuve Clicquot tap Mariotti to replace Demarville as cellar master

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  04 July, 2019

Veuve Clicquot has appointed Didier Mariotti as its new cellar master and wine director.

Mariotti will work alongside Dominique Demarville, who currently holds the position, until the end of the year before assuming the position on 1 January 2020.

Demarville is set to join Laurent-Perrier at the beginning of 2020, it has been reported. He joined Veuve Clicquot in 2006, where he trained under his predecessor as cellar master, Jaques Peters, before taking on the role himself.

Mariotti trained as an oenologist at the University of Reims and began his career at Nicolas Feuillatte in 1999. In 2003 he joined GH Mumm, where he has been chief winemaker since 2009.

Jean-Marc Gallot, president and chief executive of Veuve Clicquot, said: “I would like to thank most sincerely Dominique Demarville for his great contribution in the past 13 years to the unanimously recognised quality of our wines, as well as the Maison’s influence across the world.”

Founded in 1772, Veuve Clicquot was acquired by LVMH in 1986.

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

RD Wines: Business Manager

...

North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95