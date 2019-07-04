Subscriber login Close [x]
KWV unveils new look for The Mentors range

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  04 July, 2019

South African wine producer KWV is to relaunch its premium The Mentors range on the international market.

The range’s new, simpler design aims to differentiate special releases from the permanent wines in the portfolio more clearly.

First launched internationally in 2009, The Mentors is a range of small-batch annual releases, comprising nine wines: Perold, Chenin Blanc, Grenache Blanc, Petit Verdot, Grenache Noir, Pinotage, Cabernet Franc, Orchestra and Canvas.

Production is overseen by winemaker, Izele van Blerk, who said: “My focus at the KWV The Mentors Cellar is maintaining the high standard of producing leading, multi-regional wines from the best fruit South Africa has to offer.

“Working with grapes of this quality and from regions all over the Western Cape, makes it very exciting. Grapes for our Mentors wines are handpicked and carefully selected before blending to ensure the wines meet our expectations."

The range’s new look begins with the 2017 vintage. It is available in the UK via North South Wines.

