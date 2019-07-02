Subscriber login Close [x]
New visitor centre for Arran’s Lagg Distillery

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  02 July, 2019

Lagg Distillery on the Isle of Arran has announced the opening its new visitor centre.

Construction at Lagg, the island’s second distillery, began in February 2017. The Isle of Arran Distillers’ first site, in Lochranza, opened in 1995

Whisky production at the new site began earlier this year. The 700 first-fill casks of single malt are reserved for members of the Lagg Cask Society.

Visitors to the distillery will be guided through the production process through an interactive video history of Arran whisky, both legal and otherwise, and viewings of the facility’s two new copper stills and four wooden washbacks.

The centre also features a shop, a café and restaurant serving local produce.

Isle of Arran Distillers expects total visitor numbers across both sites to reach 200,000 by 2020.

Production at Lagg is overseen by distillery manager Graham Omand and master distiller James MacTaggart.

Omand said: “We’re all thrilled to be celebrating the opening of our spectacular new Lagg Distillery and to bring production back to the heart of whisky-making on the Isle of Arran.

“It’s an outstanding achievement from everybody that was involved in the process and something that people on the island and beyond can be very proud of.”

