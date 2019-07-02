R&D vineyard opens doors for Fruit Focus

By Mathew Lyons

A tour of the NIAB EMR’s research vineyard at East Malling will be one of the highlights of Fruit Focus 2019, the leading annual technical event for the UK fruit industry.

Other events at Fruit Focus, to be held on 17 July at the NIAB EMR Research Centre, will explore topics such as the impact of immigration policy on UK horticulture, and innovation and technology in the sector.

A new topic for this year is the subject of floral interventions, exploring research from NIAB EMR into the way in which planting deep-rooted wild-flower species can help with pollination and soil erosion.

Per Alli McEntyre Gaharan, portfolio director at Fruit Focus, said: “Fruit Focus is dedicated to providing unique content that addresses the changing needs of the fruit farming community. The learning opportunities are not limited to the theatres but extend to every part of the event: from Fruit Focus’ innovative exhibitors to the NIAB EMR tours to the hands-on demonstrations. We hope that our commitment to serving the industry shows in the expanded content available at Fruit Focus 2019.”

Planted in 2015, the NIAB EMR’s research vineyard focuses on maximising the efficient use of resources, genetics and crop improvement, and sustainable crop management. Its work is co-ordinated by Dr Julien Lecourt of the University of Bordeaux in association with the East Malling Viticulture Consortium, which includes many of the UK’s leading vineyards, among them Bolney Wine Estate, Chapel Down and Nyetimber.





