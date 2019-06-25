Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

‘Moonsoon’ weather costs supermarkets £120m in missed sales

By Lisa Riley
Published:  25 June, 2019

UK supermarkets lost out on more than £120m in missed sales in the past four weeks as growth in the grocery sector continued to slow.

Industry sales increased by just 0.4% in the four weeks to 15 June 2019 (Nielsen Scantrack Grocery Multiples) as a shift in weather to cold and wet conditions caused shoppers to hold back spend and purchase fewer items than they would during warmer weather conditions - like the country experienced this time last year.

Over the last 12 weeks, sales at the big four supermarkets were flat or in slight decline, with the strongest sales at The Co-operative (+1.9%), Iceland (+2.2%), Aldi (+9.4%) and Lidl (+15.2%), according to the data.

Tesco continues to dominate in market share (26.5%), but the rising combined market share of Aldi (9.5%) and Lidl (6.4%) places the combined discounters in second position, overtaking Sainsbury’s (14.3%) and Asda (13.6%).

Looking at the latest data, it is clear that “promotions, events and the vagaries of the weather have a big impact on supermarket sales”, said Mike Watkins, Nielsen’s UK head of retailer & business insight.

“The summer trading season stretches 18 weeks from the first May bank holiday to the last week in August. In the first seven weeks of summer 2019, shoppers have so far spent £350m’ less in supermarkets. This equates to a 2.1% fall in value sales compared to the same time period last year.”

This means that for supermarkets to match the same level of sales as last summer, shoppers would now have to spend £26bn during the remaining 11 weeks.

“This looks a tall order as weekly growth is currently down, and we would need a sustained heatwave through to August, as we had last summer, just for the growth at supermarkets to stand still,” said Watkins.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Supplier / Brand Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Customer Marketing Manager

...

Waddesdon Wine: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95