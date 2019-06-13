Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Calling all entries for Harpers Wine Stars Awards

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  13 June, 2019

With the latest round of Wine Stars Awards judging fast approaching, we are inviting final entries for the categories of England, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Lebanon, South Africa and New Zealand.

As the only competition to judge on taste, value and design, with buyers judging on these core elements to ensure the results meet the criteria of buyers, this business focused competition gives a full assessment of each wine, along with confidential product audits for the entrant.

New to Harpers Wine Stars Awards this year will be a series of regionally focused Wine Stars Roadshow Events, taking place from September onwards, to highlight winning distributors and wine agencies.

The first of these will highlight wines destined for premium on-trade, with key regional buyers invited to taste Wine Stars Awards winning wines aimed at their sector, allowing those attending to focus purely on wines relevant to their restaurants and bars.

Our top Wine Stars Winners also receive a full write up in both Harpers print edition and online, where the results remain up as a gallery of recent and past winners.

The closing date for final entries to this round of Harpers Wine Stars Awards is Friday 21 June 2019.

To enter please visit: harperswinestars.com

Or contact Wine Stars manager Marc Lanaway at: marc.lanaway@agilemdia.co.uk



Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Supplier / Brand Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Customer Marketing Manager

...

Waddesdon Wine: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95