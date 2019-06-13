Calling all entries for Harpers Wine Stars Awards

By Harpers Editorial

With the latest round of Wine Stars Awards judging fast approaching, we are inviting final entries for the categories of England, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Lebanon, South Africa and New Zealand.

As the only competition to judge on taste, value and design, with buyers judging on these core elements to ensure the results meet the criteria of buyers, this business focused competition gives a full assessment of each wine, along with confidential product audits for the entrant.

New to Harpers Wine Stars Awards this year will be a series of regionally focused Wine Stars Roadshow Events, taking place from September onwards, to highlight winning distributors and wine agencies.

The first of these will highlight wines destined for premium on-trade, with key regional buyers invited to taste Wine Stars Awards winning wines aimed at their sector, allowing those attending to focus purely on wines relevant to their restaurants and bars.

Our top Wine Stars Winners also receive a full write up in both Harpers print edition and online, where the results remain up as a gallery of recent and past winners.

The closing date for final entries to this round of Harpers Wine Stars Awards is Friday 21 June 2019.

To enter please visit: harperswinestars.com

Or contact Wine Stars manager Marc Lanaway at: marc.lanaway@agilemdia.co.uk








