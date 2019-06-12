Subscriber login Close [x]
Harpers and California Wines to host ‘transatlantic conversation’ on sustainability

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  12 June, 2019

Harpers is partnering with California Wines to run a sustainability-focused event at London’s Design Museum on 11 July, bringing together West Coast and UK views and insights into one of the most prominent topics of the day.

Leading winemakers and sustainability experts from both sides of The Pond will engage in a transatlantic conversation to discover what opportunities are open to wine and food businesses looking to advance their own sustainable practices.

At the event opening speaker Steve Matthiasson – a leading Californian sustainable winemaker - will share his vision and experience of the impact on quality and commercial value of sustainable business practices in Napa, Lodi and across the wider state.

Matthiasson will also be joined on stage by Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole and a panel of experts that will include: Sergio Verrillo, Blackbook London Winery; Bronwen Percival, Neal’s Yard Dairy; and Janina Grabs PhD, political economist at University of Münster, to share common and differing perspectives and experiences, and to discuss the importance of sustainability to conscientious consumers and business success.

Agenda

9.30am - 10am: Welcome Coffee

10am - 10.45am: Steve Matthiasson on Sustainabilty

10.45am - 11am: Break

11am - 12.30pm: Panel Discussion, led by Andrew Catchpole

12.30-1.30pm: Tasting

To register your interest to attend please click the link below. We welcome all members of the trade to join us, although spaces are limited to 150 guests, so please register early to save disappointment.

Please register here.



