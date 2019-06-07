Plumpton reveals Dr Greg Dunn to take over when Chris Foss retires

By Lisa Riley

Plumpton College has announced that Dr Greg Dunn, currently programme manager for its MSc in Viticulture & Oenologye, will take over as curriculum manager for the wine division when Chris Foss retires later this month.

Dunn, who joined Plumpton College 18 months ago fresh from Australia - his homeland, has gathered "extensive international research experience" over the last two decades, said Plumpton, in addition to having formed “strong education and industry networks through many collaborative projects”.

He has worked for DPI Victoria, the University of Melbourne, and the National Wine and Grape Industry Centre at Wagga Wagga where he was deputy director. He is also deputy editor of the Australian Journal of Grape and Wine Research.

Confirming he wanted to “continue along the path my predecessor has defined, bringing to it my own contribution,” Dunn said: “The vision is to provide the UK's wine trade with a highly skilled specialist workforce, and support our rapidly expanding and exciting wine industry. In order to do this, we will develop and deliver a strategy for applied research that addresses key priorities, and continue to forge international links with similar institutes,” he said.

One of the more immediate jobs would also be to “ensure we expand our provision in sub-degree courses and apprenticeships”, he added.

Dunn’s knowledge, research experience and industry networks would enable Plumpton to become a “truly international centre of wine education, training and research”, said Foss.

“Greg comes with a wealth of new skills which will greatly enhance Plumpton’s wine-related activity,” he said.

Foss, who initiated Plumpton's wine courses in 1988 with two rows of vines and a few glass demijohns fermenting away in his classroom, has over the last thirty years played a key role in the successful development of the English wine industry.