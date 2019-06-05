Subscriber login Close [x]
Record number of drinks enter organic awards

By Lisa Riley
Published:  05 June, 2019

The Boom awards (Best of Organic Market), organised by the Soil Association Certification, has seen a record amount of organic wine and spirit entries across the UK.

Shortlisted finalists from the world of wine and spirits include Davenport Vineyards for its 2017 Diamond Fields Pinot Noir, Forty Hall Vineyard for its 2016 Vintage London Sparkling Brut, and Vintage Roots Ltd for its Wild Thing Sauvignon Blanc.

In spirits, Dà Mhìle Distillery is shortlisted for its Seaweed Gin and its Sloe Gin, and Vintage Roots Ltd for its Walcher Gin 'La Vita è Bella’.

Announcing the finalists, the Soil Association Certification said “at a time where organic is playing a vital role in shaping a more sustainable food and farming system, it has never been more important to celebrate the amazing organic farmers, producers, brands and innovators leading the industry".

This year’s finalists showcase the very best the organic market has to offer, it added.

“At the forefront of forward-thinking, innovative solutions, they prove that small steps can make a big difference, and every finalist plays an important role in the campaign for food and drink as it should be. We are proud to shine a spotlight on the individuals and brands underpinning the movement.”

The winners will be revealed at the Boom Awards Ceremony at the Oval Space on 26 June 2019.

