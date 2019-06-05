Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hong Kong “more engaged” with wine but exports to China go flat

By James Halliwell
Published:  05 June, 2019

The latest Wine Intelligence report on Hong Kong says after “many years of substantial growth” as the key Asian trading hub for wine, sales have plateaued after China, its biggest customer, established direct trade connections with wine-producing regions.

Since the abolishment of tax duty in 2008, Hong Kong became the “ideal wine trading centre” for Asian markets. China remains Hong Kong’s largest re-export destination for wine with over three quarters of wine imported to Hong Kong bound for China.

But the report says over the “past few years, exports into China have declined significantly. Market experts believe that as China continues to develop and imports wine directly from wine-producing regions, Hong Kong’s role as a redistribution centre is diminishing".

It also said other possible explanations for smaller export volumes could be that wine consumption in China has declined in the past few years.

However, in Hong Kong the report found there was a “substantial change in consumer behaviour amongst Hong Kong wine drinkers” who are becoming “more engaged with wine, with a significant growth in the proportion of those who consider wine to be important to their lifestyles”.

In terms of consumer preference, red wine “continues to dominate the wine market in Hong Kong, with the overwhelming majority of consumers claiming to have consumed the beverage over the past year, driven primarily by older wine drinkers in the category. It appears that there is some potential growth for white wine and rosé as they are no longer considered to be just a summer wine. Sparkling wine is also gaining momentum".

Some 90% of respondents had drunk red wine over the last 12 months, with Merlot the most popular varietal, while 68% drank white wine- up from 62% in 2015, and almost a third of consumers drank rosé - up from 21% in 2017.

Average typical spend in the off-trade increased “significantly” in all off-trade occasions, though on-trade spend remains stable.

French wine has a strong presence in Hong Kong, with 25% of the total wine market share and 47% of market value. However the report also found that New World regions are becoming the “big-growth story of recent years in Hong Kong, with Australia, Chile, Italy and New Zealand growing significantly".

As for brands, Yellow Tail ranked the most powerful brand in the Hong Kong wine market, followed by Penfolds, with Bella and Casillero del Diablo also among the top 10.

The report questioned over 1,800 wine drinkers in Hong Kong between March 2015 and March 2019. It also spoke to representatives from the trade in March and April 2019, including one retailer and one distributer.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95