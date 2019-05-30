Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Grey Goose claims ‘world first’ with sub-zero draught tap

By Lisa Riley
Published:  30 May, 2019

Premium vodka Grey Goose has launched a “pioneering” sub-zero draught tap system it claims puts it at the “forefront of innovation” within the drinks business.

It said “extensive research and development into the world-leading technology” has delivered a system that can quickly and easily serve a variety of drinks to “exacting standards, all at sub-zero temperatures”.

The new system was a “ground-breaking innovation that captures the imagination of cocktail culture,” said Lee Applbaum, global chief marketing officer for Bacardi-owned Grey Goose.

“It places Grey Goose at the heart of more occasions and celebrations, bringing more opportunities for cocktail lovers to treat themselves, without having to compromise on the quality of their drinks.”

Marc Plumridge, European programming director at Bacardi, who handled the development of the system, said the process began with the “desire to be able to create innovative drink serves in a way that has never been seen or done before”.

“The cutting edge technology used delivers spectacular cocktails, dispensed at speed, all housed within a transparent casing - allowing individuals to have a full view of the technology at work.”

One of the major challenges, he added, had been to bring ambient (room) temperature liquid (above 20 degrees) down to sub-zero temperatures using an on-demand system - allowing drinks to be served instantly - rather than the necessity to pre-chill the liquid held in kegs for a period of 24–48 hours, which is a general requirement of other systems available on the market today. 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95