Grey Goose claims ‘world first’ with sub-zero draught tap

By Lisa Riley

Premium vodka Grey Goose has launched a “pioneering” sub-zero draught tap system it claims puts it at the “forefront of innovation” within the drinks business.

It said “extensive research and development into the world-leading technology” has delivered a system that can quickly and easily serve a variety of drinks to “exacting standards, all at sub-zero temperatures”.

The new system was a “ground-breaking innovation that captures the imagination of cocktail culture,” said Lee Applbaum, global chief marketing officer for Bacardi-owned Grey Goose.

“It places Grey Goose at the heart of more occasions and celebrations, bringing more opportunities for cocktail lovers to treat themselves, without having to compromise on the quality of their drinks.”

Marc Plumridge, European programming director at Bacardi, who handled the development of the system, said the process began with the “desire to be able to create innovative drink serves in a way that has never been seen or done before”.

“The cutting edge technology used delivers spectacular cocktails, dispensed at speed, all housed within a transparent casing - allowing individuals to have a full view of the technology at work.”

One of the major challenges, he added, had been to bring ambient (room) temperature liquid (above 20 degrees) down to sub-zero temperatures using an on-demand system - allowing drinks to be served instantly - rather than the necessity to pre-chill the liquid held in kegs for a period of 24–48 hours, which is a general requirement of other systems available on the market today.