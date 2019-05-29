Subscriber login Close [x]
The Wine Rascals partners with Alexander Wines to enter Scotland

By Lisa Riley
Published:  29 May, 2019

The Wine Rascals has partnered with Alexander Wines marking the company’s Scottish debut.

The partnership, which takes place with immediate effect, includes The Wine Rascals’ entire portfolio being available exclusively through Alexander Wines across Scotland.

The Wine Rascals’ menu fitted perfectly with Alexander Wines’ strategy, said Tony Stones, chief executive, The Wine Rascals, “but also the growing movements towards specific categories of wines such as organic, natural and vegan specific”.

“We are immensely proud of our family producers and the wines they make, and even prouder that, for the first time, our wines can be found in Scotland,” he said.

The Wine Rascals natural range was the “first of its kind” among Alexander Wines’ portfolio, he added.

“We hope the collaboration will see more and more people discovering the wonder of vegan, organic, biodynamic and other rascal-y wines from families not factories.”

Alan Irvine, business development manager, Alexander Wines, said: “The interest in the trade towards organic, biodynamic, vegan and low intervention wines is very exciting and something we are keen to develop as part of our growth with Dunns, our partner in the Scottish licensed trade.”

Established in 1981, Alexander Wines has relationships with Scotland’s most prestigious restaurants, hotels and independent retailer.

