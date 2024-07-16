Chair - Vineyards of Hampshire
Published: 16 July, 2024
CHAIR – VINEYARDS OF HAMPSHIRE
Job Description
Vineyards of Hampshire (VoH) is the marketing organisation promoting wines produced in Hampshire, which is widely recognised as producing some of the finest wines in the UK.
We are looking for a visionary and strategic leader to join our organization as Chair. The Chair is responsible for overseeing the overall direction, governance, and performance of VoH, ensuring alignment with its mission, vision, and values. The Chair also acts as the primary representative and spokesperson of the organization, fostering positive relationships with stakeholders, partners, the industry, and the public.
The Chair’s role includes:
- Leadership/Strategy
- Providing leadership to the Board
- Agreeing the overall aims and strategy of VoH as well as a business plan
- Leading the development and implementation of VoH’s strategic plan, goals, & objectives
- Building VoH into a larger, more effective, body with a clear vision, mission and strategic direction that furthers the interests of the members
- Ensuring compliance with legal, ethical, and fiduciary standards and best practices including the conclusion of the VoH legal framework (with appropriate legal advice)
- Chairing the Marketing subcommittee ensuring work is aligned with VoH business and strategic plan and that a [promotional framework is in place
The Board
- Presiding over board meetings, setting the agenda, tone, and direction of board activities
- Facilitating collaboration and consensus among board members and other stakeholders
- Ensuring proper and timely collation of information for the Board
- Getting all members of the Board involved in the Board’s work, allocating areas of responsibility to individuals with appropriate accountabilities
- Planning and conducting Board meetings effectively, including ensuring adequate time for the discussion of strategic issues
- Ensuring the Board focuses on its key tasks and that all voices are heard
- Overseeing the induction and development of new members of the Board
- Monitoring and evaluating VoH’s performance, impact, and sustainability
- Act as coordinator of membership fees and annual process, review levels on a regular basis
External
- Acting as an ambassador for VoH, promoting its visibility, reputation, and credibility in the public sphere and through VoH social media channels
- Promoting the wines of Hampshire and encouraging wine tourism whilst also supporting members in their other wine interests in the county.
- Cultivating and maintaining strong relationships with stakeholders, partners, media, industry, government, and the public
Experience/requirements
- Passion for our mission and a genuine interest in English wine
- Proven track record of delivering results, driving innovation, and building partnerships
- A background in or knowledge of marketing/PR and promotion
- High level of integrity, professionalism, and ethical conduct
- Collaborative, inclusive, and respectful leadership style
- Strategic, analytical, and creative mindset
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Preferably Hampshire based
The role is for an initial term of three years and is likely to require no more than 1 day per week and is paid alongside the reimbursement of expenses. The appointment is expected to be made by end August.
Applications should be sent to zam@thegrangehampshire.co.uk and be received no later than Friday 9th August 2024.
