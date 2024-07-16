Chair - Vineyards of Hampshire

CHAIR – VINEYARDS OF HAMPSHIRE



Job Description



Vineyards of Hampshire (VoH) is the marketing organisation promoting wines produced in Hampshire, which is widely recognised as producing some of the finest wines in the UK.

We are looking for a visionary and strategic leader to join our organization as Chair. The Chair is responsible for overseeing the overall direction, governance, and performance of VoH, ensuring alignment with its mission, vision, and values. The Chair also acts as the primary representative and spokesperson of the organization, fostering positive relationships with stakeholders, partners, the industry, and the public.

The Chair’s role includes:

Leadership/Strategy

Providing leadership to the Board

Agreeing the overall aims and strategy of VoH as well as a business plan

Leading the development and implementation of VoH’s strategic plan, goals, & objectives

Building VoH into a larger, more effective, body with a clear vision, mission and strategic direction that furthers the interests of the members

Ensuring compliance with legal, ethical, and fiduciary standards and best practices including the conclusion of the VoH legal framework (with appropriate legal advice)

Chairing the Marketing subcommittee ensuring work is aligned with VoH business and strategic plan and that a [promotional framework is in place

The Board

Presiding over board meetings, setting the agenda, tone, and direction of board activities

Facilitating collaboration and consensus among board members and other stakeholders

Ensuring proper and timely collation of information for the Board

Getting all members of the Board involved in the Board’s work, allocating areas of responsibility to individuals with appropriate accountabilities

Planning and conducting Board meetings effectively, including ensuring adequate time for the discussion of strategic issues

Ensuring the Board focuses on its key tasks and that all voices are heard

Overseeing the induction and development of new members of the Board

Monitoring and evaluating VoH’s performance, impact, and sustainability

Act as coordinator of membership fees and annual process, review levels on a regular basis

External

Acting as an ambassador for VoH, promoting its visibility, reputation, and credibility in the public sphere and through VoH social media channels

Promoting the wines of Hampshire and encouraging wine tourism whilst also supporting members in their other wine interests in the county.

Cultivating and maintaining strong relationships with stakeholders, partners, media, industry, government, and the public

Experience/requirements

Passion for our mission and a genuine interest in English wine

Proven track record of delivering results, driving innovation, and building partnerships

A background in or knowledge of marketing/PR and promotion

High level of integrity, professionalism, and ethical conduct

Collaborative, inclusive, and respectful leadership style

Strategic, analytical, and creative mindset

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Preferably Hampshire based

The role is for an initial term of three years and is likely to require no more than 1 day per week and is paid alongside the reimbursement of expenses. The appointment is expected to be made by end August.

Applications should be sent to zam@thegrangehampshire.co.uk and be received no later than Friday 9th August 2024.



