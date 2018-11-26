WSET expands qualifications to Kenya, Macedonia and Slovakia

By Michelle Perrett

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) is to expand its training courses into Kenya, Macedonia and Slovakia.

The qualifications provider has confirmed new Approved Programme Providers (APPs), which will be the first to offer WSET courses in all three countries, further expanding the availability of WSET’s qualifications to over 75 countries.

The move would cater for an increasing global demand for wine and spirit education, said the WSET.

“Demand for wine and spirit education is rising globally, so WSET continually strives to offer qualifications through Approved Programme Providers in every market that shows potential and desire for further knowledge,” said WSET international business development director, Jude Mullins.

The new WSET course providers were particularly well placed to develop the expertise of staff working in the hospitality sector, she added.

Hospitality Competence Center East Africa has been approved to offer WSET Level 1 Award in Wines and Level 2 Award in Wines and Spirits. The center will offer courses to the public but will focus on catering to those working in the hospitality sector. It is looking to form partnerships with leading hotels in the region and work with on-trade businesses to educate staff. It has plans to extend cross East Africa, into Tanzania, Uganda and even Seychelles.

The new Macedonian course provider, Wine Educator, has been launched by Tikves, the largest wine producer in the Balkans. Its plan is to educate trade professionals it supplies, particularly on-trade staff as well as interested enthusiasts. It will offer WSET Level 1 Award in Wines and Level 2 Award in Wines and Spirits.

While Slovakia provider Liquid Academy will be focusing its efforts on training staff working in on-trade premises through WSET Level 1 Award in Wines and Level 2 Award in Wines and Spirits.