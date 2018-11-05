Hattingley signs nationwide deal with Whole Foods Market

By Lisa Riley

Hattingley Valley has has signed a nationwide deal with Whole Foods Market and expanded its reach in Australia and Germany.

The deal, which Hattingley claimed would make it the first English wine to be available across the US, will see the producer’s Classic Reserve sparkling white wine become one of just nine sparkling wines selected as part of the Whole Foods ‘Holiday Wine Programme’.

The deal was a “milestone achievement”, said commercial director Gareth Maxwell.

“We’re very proud that we have been so well received in the US market, especially with the country now accounting for 13% of our overall sales. The team has worked hard to raise brand awareness and fly the flag for the English wine category in the States,” he said.

Whole Foods Market was “truly impressed by the quality of Hattingley’s wines”, said global wine buyer Devon Broglie MS.

“We can see the UK emerging as a premium wine region of the world and we look forward to seeing this wine getting out onto our customer’s tables this holiday season and beyond,” he added.

In addition, Hattingley has secured a new national listing in Australia’s fine wine specialist - Vintage Cellars, which has 70 stores nationwide and will also be appearing in 100 Jacques Wine stores in Germany as part of the ‘rarities tasting’ in November and December.

“England could be the next global frontier for top-shelf fizz and the scene is now really taking off over there,” said Vintage Cellars.

Hattingley Valley Classic Reserve will be available in 420 Whole Foods market stores across 40 states between November 1 and December 31.